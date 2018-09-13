With voters weighing their options, party leaders prepare for pivotal debate

Quebec's provincial party leaders are headed for their first televised showdown this evening, with polls suggesting a tight race and nearly half of voters are still undecided.

The Liberals' Philippe Couillard, Coalition Avenir Québec's François Legault, Jean-François Lisée of the Parti Québécois and Québec Solidaire co-spokesperson Manon Massé are all scheduled to take part in the debate.

It will feature questions from the public and centre around four themes:

Health.

Education.

Economy and the environment.

Identity, immigration and the national question.

The party leaders were busy preparing for the debate Wednesday, with Couillard paying particular attention to his body language and Legault aiming to show he can handle adversity.

Couillard acknowledged the importance of the event in a scrum with reporters, saying he would "take the event seriously" and try to be logical and constructive.

Legault, whose party has been leading in the polls but got off to a difficult start in the campaign, said he would study his notes and get some sleep.

Lisée assembled a roster of PQ veterans to play the part of his opponents — Agnès Maltais played Massé, for instance — while Massé herself retreated to a cottage to work on ensuring she appears "authentic."

How to watch

Tonight's debate runs from 8 until 10 p.m. and is hosted by Radio-Canada's Patrice Roy. CBC News will stream the debate live, in French only, here on our website, as well as on Periscope.

This is the first of three leaders' debates. There will be two more next week, including, for the first time, a televised English-language debate on Monday.

With files from Radio-Canada's Sébastien Bovet

