It begins: Quebec election campaign officially gets underway

Voters will head to the polls on Oct. 1 after a 39-day campaign.

Voters will head to the polls on Oct. 1 after 39-day campaign

CBC News ·
Quebec's election begins today and each party leader holds an opening news conference as they begin their campaigns. Philippe Couillard (Liberals) 11:00 - Quebec City Jean-François Lisée (PQ) 11:30 - Mont-Saint-Hilaire François Legault (CAQ) 12:30 - Quebec City Québec Solidaire team (QS) 14:00 - Montreal 0:00

The Quebec election is officially underway, with campaign signs popping up across the province and party leaders making the case to voters. 

Premier Philippe Couillard met with Lt.-Gov. Michel Doyon in Quebec City this morning to dissolve the provincial legislature and issue an election writ.

Voters will head to the polls on Oct. 1 after a 39-day campaign. ​The election date is fixed and Couillard said earlier this month the election would be called today.

Couillard is seeking his second mandate as premier after winning a majority in the last election, in April 2014, though the Coalition Avenir Québec has been leading in the polls in recent months.

"I feel very proud of what we've done over the last four years, very optimistic for Quebec and very optimistic for our campaign, too," Couillard said meeting with Doyon. 

Later, at a news conference, Couillard emphasized his government's economic record as  

At dissolution, the Liberals had 68 seats, the PQ 28, the CAQ 21 and Québec Solidaire three, along with five independents. 

CBC News will carry live the news conferences held today by the party leaders. 

More election coverage here:

