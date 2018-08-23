It begins: Quebec election campaign officially gets underway

The Quebec election is officially underway, with campaign signs popping up across the province and party leaders making the case to voters.

Premier Philippe Couillard met with Lt.-Gov. Michel Doyon in Quebec City this morning to dissolve the provincial legislature and issue an election writ.

Voters will head to the polls on Oct. 1 after a 39-day campaign. ​The election date is fixed and Couillard said earlier this month the election would be called today.

Couillard is seeking his second mandate as premier after winning a majority in the last election, in April 2014, though the Coalition Avenir Québec has been leading in the polls in recent months.

"I feel very proud of what we've done over the last four years, very optimistic for Quebec and very optimistic for our campaign, too," Couillard said meeting with Doyon.

Later, at a news conference, Couillard emphasized his government's economic record as

At dissolution, the Liberals had 68 seats, the PQ 28, the CAQ 21 and Québec Solidaire three, along with five independents.

