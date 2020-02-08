Quebec passes education reforms abolishing school boards

Quebec's law reforming the public school system passed in the early hours Saturday morning.

Not all MNAs were there until the very end. The final vote at 3:21 a.m. was 60 for and 35 against, with no abstentions.

Bill 40, which abolishes school boards and replaces them with service centres, was passed after the government invoked closure, limiting the amount of time to debate the legislation.

The opposition parties did not hide their anger, noting it was the fourth time the Coalition Avenir Québec government has invoked closure in eight months — referring to its secularism law, immigration reform bill and its law on deregulating Hydro-Québec fees.

Parti Québécois education critic Véronique Hivon said the government added "insult to injury" by adding an amendment that ended the powers of French-language commissioners as of Saturday, instead of Feb. 29.

English school board commissioners will stay on until November to allow time for directors of the new English service centres to be elected. Directors of the French-language service centres will be appointed.

Quebec Liberal Party spokesperson Marwah Rizqy said the passing of Bill 40 was a "spectacle" that lacked transparency.

"We are receiving emails from parent committees — more than 30 — saying that Bill 40 is not the solution. These parents must be heard," she said.

Bill 40 also makes changes to teacher training, school choice and the role of directors, and reorganizes how educational services are managed.

Éric Caire, the delegate education minister, said the government will save $10 million by abolishing school board elections, and that the reforms will give more power to parents.