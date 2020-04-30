With students still home, Quebec high school teachers question decision to be sent back to class

High school teachers are questioning why they are expected to return to their schools next week, despite classes being cancelled for the rest of the year.

The Legault government announced this week elementary schools would resume May 11 in most of Quebec, and on May 19 in the Montreal area. High school students, however, are expected to learn from home.

A notice from Education Ministry to school administrators said teachers were required to return May 4 but that there should be "flexibility" going forward.

Pamela Gomez, a high school teacher in Montreal, said she doesn't understand why she's being asked to show up for work next Monday, in front of an empty classroom.

She is also worried about her two teenagers, who will now be home alone.

"It's one thing to spend a day at home on your own, and it's another thing to expect them to, for the remainder of the school year, manage their basic needs, their own mental health and their own distance learning," she said.

Other teachers have also expressed concerns to CBC News.

They say it's irresponsible to send hundreds of high school teachers out in the public, where they may catch or transmit COVID-19, when they could easily work from home.

According to the Education Ministry, secondary school students are more independent and thus are in a better position to finish their school year through distance learning.

Mike Cohen, spokesperson for the English Montreal School Board, said there will be plenty for teachers to do.

"There's going to be all kinds of tutorials now for online learning," he said.