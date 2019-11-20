Delays in Quebec's youth protection system puts children at risk, auditor general says
Rise in number of reported cases noted in Guylaine Leclerc's annual report
Quebec's auditor general is highlighting numerous shortcomings in the management of cases reported to the province's youth protection agency.
In her annual report, Guylaine Leclerc notes the time between the reporting of a case and the taking of necessary measures can be up to 226 days in some regions.
Leclerc warns that the longer the delay, the greater the risk children's development could be delayed or their safety threatened.
She says the government needs to act quickly, as the number of cases reported to the agency continues to rise, which will lead to even longer wait times for services.
Reported cases have jumped 27 per cent, from about 83,000 cases in 2013 to more than 105,000 in 2019.
Every day, 289 new cases are reported to the Quebec agency.
