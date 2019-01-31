Quebec doctors decry the province's high rate of ADHD medication prescribed to youth

A group of Quebec doctors is sounding the alarm about the high rate of prescribed medication used to to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) among the province's youth.

Patients between 13 and 17 are prescribed ADHD drugs at more than twice the rate of any other province, the doctors say.

More than 45 Quebec doctors signed an open letter made public Thursday calling on the public to take a hard look at the issue.

The letter says there's an urgent to consider not only why drugs are being prescribed at such a high rate, but also why so many young people are showing symptoms of inattention, hyperactivity, impulsivity and anxiety.

We feel a lot of pressure as pediatricians, working with a vulnerable population, to solve that problem with medication only, which is not a good solution. - Dr. Gilles Julien, expert in social pediatrics

The group backs its claim with data from the province's Institut national d'excellence en santé et en services sociaux (INESSS) — data that shows Quebec's rate of prescribing ADHD drugs is rising at an alarming rate.

For youth aged 13 to 17 who are covered by the province's health plan, prescription rates jumped from 3.4 per cent to 9.9 per cent between 2006 and 2015.

And for the 0-25 age group in Quebec, the numbers far outstrip the rest of the country.

In that group, no matter what their insurance coverage was in 2014-2015, INESSS data shows the percentage of children with ADHD treated with medication was 6.4 per cent in Quebec compared to 2.4 per cent in Canada (when calculated without Quebec).

The highest rate is in the 10 to 12 age range, the letter states, where 14 per cent are prescribed drugs compared to 5.08 in Canada (without Quebec).

The doctors say drug treatment can be effective in the short term, but can have negative effects over the long term.

The group is putting pressure on teachers, parents and healthcare professionals to think about why they are opting for prescriptions while psychosocial intervention and parental support is neglected.

'We feel a lot of pressure'

Dr. Gilles Julien, a pioneer in the field of social pediatrics in Quebec, is among those who signed the letter.

He told CBC Montreal's Daybreak Thursday that medications like methylphenidate, commonly sold under the Ritalin trade name, work in many cases, but it proves less effective when the patient's condition is more complex.

"For people, the medication is like a solution," he said. "It's not the only solution. We feel a lot of pressure as pediatricians, working with a vulnerable population, to solve that problem with medication only, which is not a good solution."

It's not clear why Quebec prescribes drugs at more than twice the rate of other provinces, he said.

However, there is clearly a lot of pressure on doctors to prescribe medication coming from schools, parents and others who work with children. That kind of pressure isn't felt in Europe or other parts of Canada, he said.

Medication alone doesn't solve the problem, he said.

According to Julien, children are becoming increasingly anxious and not getting the support they need in schools — they don't have access to music and sports like they used to.

These types activities can help children reduce anxiety, he said.

Doctors warn of over prescription, over diagnosis

In an interview on Radio-Canada's Gravel le matin, Dr. Valérie Labbé, another signatory, said she would like a full-scale public debate on this subject.

Society as whole needs to reflect on the issue rather than putting all the blame on doctors or parents, she said.

Quebec's tendency to over prescribe could be related to the fact that, unlike the rest of Canada, drugs to counter ADHD are paid for by the public system.

"When we speak, when we meet [between doctors] everyone is alarmed by this high rate of medication," Labbé said.

"There is a social phenomenon that causes children to have difficulty sitting still, concentrating and managing their emotions."