Quebecers with disabilities are asking the government to let them use PCR tests, saying many of them are not capable of using rapid tests without assistance.

In an open letter published this week, 55 community groups that work or support Quebecers with disabilities are calling on the government to change its policy around testing.

The province put an end to PCR testing for the general public in early January, saying it didn't have the supplies or the capacity to keep up with demand. PCR tests are now reserved for specific circumstances, such as those who work in medical settings or the homeless.

Jerome Plante is hoping that will change. He and both his parents are legally blind, and he said that for people like them, it's nearly impossible to take a rapid test on their own.

"We would have to ask somebody, like a neighbour or a member of the family, to help us to do the test," he told CBC Montreal's Daybreak. "So that's really a concern, because we would put this person really at risk to be exposed to the virus."

Plante explained that even if he could find a rapid test, which can be difficult, he can't read the instructions. Even then, he said he wouldn't be able to see the result, which is only communicated visually, with a thin line.

"[A PCR test] would permit us to have a clear diagnosis, whether we are positive or not. And if we are positive, to lessen the risk for people in our daily lives," he said.

Carole Giguère, the president of the Regroupement des aveugles et amblyopes du Québec (RAAQ), is legally blind. She said there's about a million Quebecers with disabilities who would benefit from PCR testing. (RAAQ)

Carole Giguère, the President of the Regroupement des aveugles et amblyopes du Québec (RAAQ), a group representing the blind in Quebec, said the problem affects more than just the visually impaired. Those with restricted mobility may also struggle with the tests, for example.

"We are more than 200,000 people who are blind or legally blind in the province, but we are also more than a million citizens who are living with disability in the province," she said.

"[We want to] make sure that at this point, the government will understand and we'll take our concerns and will adapt some things."

In a statement to CBC News, the health ministry said the priority list for PCR tests is regularly reassessed, but said its limited capacity "means that some clienteles are invited to use rapid tests for the time being."

Both Giguère and Plante said the Quebec government has failed to consider their needs throughout the pandemic, pointing to how both the Clic-Santé platform and the VaxiCode app were not initially accessible to the blind.

"We're often forgotten in the process," said Plante.