Quebec dentists threaten to leave public system unless fees are increased

Quebec dentists who work in the public system are asking Premier Philippe Couillard to get personally involved in their contentious contract negotiations.

The provincial health insurance plan, RAMQ, covers basic dental care for children under 10 and people on social assistance, but Quebec's association of dental surgeons says RAMQ is only paying a fraction of dentists' costs.

The 4,300 dentists that belong to the association have been without a new contract since 2015, and they're threatening to pull out of the public system if a deal isn't reached by July 26.

Dr. Serge Langlois, the head of the association, said Tuesday that talks are stalled, and Health Minister Gaétan Barrette isn't helping to move them along.

The dentists say there is a shortfall of 20 to 25 per cent between what they usually charge and what the government reimburses for the same acts performed on children and welfare recipients.

Langlois said this gap is coming straight out of dentists' take-home pay.

"They will have to pay the expenses to operate their offices, and they will lose 12 per cent of their remuneration," he said.

The union said that dentists have already begun to submit paperwork to leave the public system, and the majority of them intend to leave at the end of next month if there is no progress at the negotiating table..

It's estimated that 623,000 patients would be affected if the dentists did pull out of the RAMQ program.

Merely a pressure tactic: Health Ministry

For its part, the Health Ministry told CBC earlier this month that the threat to leave is merely a pressure tactic, adding that the Optometrists Association of Quebec made the same threat when negotiations were on the verge of breaking down.

A spokesperson for the ministry said at that time that Barrette was considering signing a ministerial decree to prevent the dentists from leaving the public system.