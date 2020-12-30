Quebec delays COVID-19 vaccines in private seniors' residences

The next phase of the province's COVID-19 vaccination campaign, scheduled to begin Monday morning, has been delayed because of reduced vaccine shipments, Quebec's health ministry has confirmed.

Following vaccination campaigns for long-term care homes (CHSLDs), health-care workers and some isolated communities, the province had planned to start vaccinating residents of private seniors' residences (RPAs) next.

"Considering the significant reduction in Pfizer vaccine doses shipped over the next two weeks, we need to review our vaccine schedule, notably for the RPAs," the health ministry said in a statement Sunday.

While the ministry confirmed the campaign will no longer begin Monday, it did not specify how long it was being delayed.

According to the province's most recent available data, there are 1,281 active cases of COVID-19 in RPAs.

Initially, the province was expecting to receive 46,800 more doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine Monday. Instead, it is set to receive just over 8,775.

The federal government announced last week Pfizer would temporarily reduce shipments of its vaccine to Canada because it is pausing some production lines at its facility in Puurs, Belgium, in order to expand long-term manufacturing capacity.

So far, 218,755 people have been vaccinated in Quebec, including more than 34,000 CHSLD residents. The province had hoped to vaccinate at least 30,000 residents by Feb. 8.