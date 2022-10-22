Early morning fire in Eastern Townships leaves 1 person dead

Quebec provincial police are investigating a deadly early morning fire in the province's Eastern Townships.

Police say firefighters were called to a building containing a commercial garage and a residence in the village of Mansonville, near the Vermont border, around 4 a.m. on Saturday.

Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Sgt. Catherine Bernard says firefighters found the body of one person after they gained control of the blaze.

She says they've been unable to identify the individual or determine their sex.

Bernard says police will be investigating to determine both the cause of the person's death and the cause of the fire, which remain unknown.

She says the major crimes squad will be investigating.