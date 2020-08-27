Quebec daycares won't close again if there's a second wave, province says

Quebec won't close down its public daycare network if there's a second wave of COVID-19.

As part of new directives made public Thursday, Health Minister Christian Dubé said the province will keep daycares opn because the measures in place to prevent the spread of the virus inside the facilities have worked, and there's growing evidence that it doesn't spread easily among young children.

A daycare will be closed only if there's an outbreak at the facility, he said.

There have been 123 recorded cases in Quebec daycares since March — 57 of them among children.

In the spring, daycares were shut down for all but the children of essential workers until June 1, when they started to gradually reopen.

Dubé said closing the network put a strain on parents and he would like to avoid doing that again.

He also announced a new self-assessment tool parents can use to determine if their children should stay home.

Watch: Public health's Dr. Richard Massé explains the plan: