Quebec and public daycare union reach agreement in principle

After days of strikes and months of negotiations, the labour dispute between public daycare workers and the Quebec government appears to be nearly resolved.

After two days of "intensive negotiations," the FSSS–CSN, a branch of the Confédération des syndicats nationaux which represents 11,000 daycare employees, announced it had reached an agreement in principle at around 1:00 Wednesday afternoon.

"We've worked really hard to get here," said FSSS–CSN child-care lead Stéphanie Vachon. "We feel we've done everything we can to push forward the workers' priorities at the negotiation table, but in the end the decision is up to them."

The union says it won't be giving any more details on the agreement in principle until its members have had a chance to review it and have their say.

In a video posted to the FSSS-CSN members Facebook page, Vachon said all employees would be receiving more information this afternoon and be invited to general assemblies where the potential agreement will be put to a vote.

Another daycare union whose 3,200 members are also on strike— the Fédération des intervenantes en petite enfance du Québec, affiliated with the Centrale des syndicats du Québec (FIPEQ-CSQ) — has not commented today.

This afternoon, Treasury Board President Sonia LeBel was asked if negotiations with the FIPEQ-CSQ were progressing as well as they had with the FSSS-CSN.

"We're focused on reaching an agreement with everyone," she said, "and I think we'll be able to do that. The parameters are good and we're not far off."

LeBel said she didn't want to go into too much detail about the agreement in principle reached with the FSSS-CSN. She says the government was able to come to terms on a major sticking point and give educators the salaries and some of the support they had been asking for, but says she stuck to her position that she wouldn't be able to make the same offers to auxiliary staff.

The FIPEQ-CSQ had previously said it would walk off the job tomorrow if an agreement was not reached.

"Every effort will be made to make sure that does not happen," said LeBel.