Sherbrooke dad left daughter, 4, unattended in a car while at a nearby bar, police say

A father is expected to face charges after leaving his four-year-old daughter in a car while he was inside a Sherbrooke bar.

Witnesses spotted the girl, who was wearing pyjamas and crying in a car parked on Wellington Street South, around 2:15 a.m. on Aug. 18.

They called police. When officers arrived at the scene, they freed the girl, who had urinated on herself. She was hungry and thirsty, said Sherbrooke police spokesperson Martin Carrier.

Minutes later, the girl's father emerged from a nearby bar. He was drunk, Carrier said.

"He was a little confused. He didn't seem to understand the gravity of the situation," said Carrier.

The 39-year-old man was arrested and released. Carrier said he may face charges of criminal negligence of child abandonment.

Police have turned over the findings of their investigation to the Crown.

The girl was taken to her mother. Child protection services have been called to investigate.