Quarantine diaries: Turning dad into a TikTok dance star
The Haley-Guimond family is using some of their time at home to show off their moves
CBC Montreal wants to know how you are living these days. What are you doing differently? Have you learned, realized or observed anything?
Three sisters from Trois-Rivières, Que., Nellie Guimond, Alexa Haley and Lily-Jade Haley, have gone all out creating daily videos on a TikTok social media account.
The videos feature the girls, who have all been dancing since they were young, their mother, Cindy Guimond, and their dad, Éric Haley — who they are teaching to dance.
Here is their story, as told to CBC's Quebec AM.
This interview has been edited and condensed — hear the whole story by clicking here.
Nellie: [Our dad is] a hockey coach, so mostly people see him as someone being serious. But with us, we know he has a goofy side. Showing this to the world, to our family and friends, was really entertaining for everyone, and everyone loved it. I think that's the main reason for our little popularity … his goofy side that people didn't think he would, or could, show.
Alexa: In the afternoon, we usually get together and try and pick the song, and then we start to do the dance. When our parents come back from work at around 5 p.m., that's when we start to show them the moves. We usually dance for about two hours before getting it.
I really liked the song we did for my sister's [Lily-Jade's] birthday, In Da Club by 50 Cent, because I know that it's a hard time for her, having her birthday during this quarantine. We did this one for her, to honour her and to make her feel a little bit more happy.
Lily-Jade: Usually, my dad is the [centre of attention]. But then, it was me. I felt really special. Sometimes we laugh about our dad, because he doesn't get the moves right away. We're really happy about doing this. It keeps our family together.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.