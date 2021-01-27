Quebec won't fight court ruling on curfew, will provide exemption for homeless people

Quebec's junior health minister says the Legault government will change its curfew rule so it does not apply to homeless people.

In a tweet Wednesday morning, Lionel Carmant said the government will not fight a Superior Court ruling that found the curfew has a discriminatory and disproportionate effect on people experiencing homelessness.

He also highlighted the work of organizations, police and others who work with homelessness people.

Judge Chantal Masse found the "measure as worded would not apply" to homeless people, since they have no place to go at night.

Since Jan. 9, Quebec residents have only been allowed outside between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. for essential travel, a measure meant to help control the spread of COVID-19. The curfew was meant to last a month, until Feb. 8. Masse's safeguard order suspends the curfew for homeless people until Feb. 5.

As late as last week, Premier François Legault refused to make an exception for homeless people.

Calls for leniency intensified after Raphaël André, an Innu man, was found dead in Montreal, but Legault said he was concerned an official exemption could encourage people to "pretend" to be homeless.

Those who work with people experiencing homelessness criticized Legault's assertion that people who don't have homes could abide by the curfew, and have maintained that there are not enough spaces inside shelters.