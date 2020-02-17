Quebec, Cree Nation team up in long-term economic development deal
A railway expansion, moving toward electrification for industrial projects and designating protected wildlife spaces are some of the components of the venture.
The deal is expected to last 30 years, ensure economic stability for the region
The Quebec and Cree Nation Governments have signed a long-term economic development deal for the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region, with the goal of ensuring economic stability in the region.
The deal includes a railway expansion, protected wildlife spaces and the electrification of some of the area's industrial projects, Quebec Premier François Legault and Cree Grand Chief Abel Bosum announced Monday.
The deal is also aimed at respecting the "Indigenous values of the region."