Quebec reports no new COVID-19 deaths for first time in 3 months

Quebec reported no new deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus on Monday, as the province's rate of infection continued to decline.

It was the first time since the middle of March that the hard-hit province did not record a death from COVID-19.

The 69 new cases that were added to the tally was also lowest new daily case total for Quebec since March 21, when there were 38 cases.

According to data analyzed by Quebec's public health research institute, the last day with no deaths related to the virus was on March 22. At that time, just five people in the province had died from COVID-19. As of Monday, that number stands at 5,417.

While the lack of deaths over the last 24 hours may be due to a reporting delay, the declining number of new cases and deaths each day is good news, said microbiologist and infectious disease specialist Dr. Cécile Tremblay.

"It's extremely positive to see the numbers consistently go down," she told Radio-Canada.

Tremblay said it appears the first wave of the pandemic is ending. She said the severity of a possible second wave this fall will be determined, in part, by how closely Quebecers follow public health guidelines.

As new cases and deaths decline, Quebec's reopening continued Monday, with restaurants, churches and indoor fitness centres now open again in the Montreal area.

Public indoor gatherings of up to 50 people are also now allowed across the province.