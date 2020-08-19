As cases climb, Quebec to increase alert level for Montreal, Lower Saint-Lawrence and Chaudière-Appalaches

As Quebec sees an uptick in COVID-19 cases, four regions classified as green under Quebec's colour-coded alert system will become yellow today.

Montreal, as well as the Montérégie, Lower Saint-Lawrence and Chaudière-Appalaches regions are all expected to move up an alert level, Radio-Canada has learned.

Quebec City, the Eastern Townships, the Outaouais region, and Laval are already designated as yellow.

Under that alert level, activities are still allowed in compliance with health rules, with added enforcement and potential fines to make sure they are followed.

Sources tell Radio-Canada that the Quebec City and Lower Saint-Lawrence regions are being watched closely, and could move to the orange — or "moderate alert" — level next week.

That could prompt new safety measures targeting sectors and activities where the risk of transmission is deemed higher.

A region's alert level is based on three criteria: the epidemiological situation, the rate of transmission and the capacity of the region's health-care system.

Overall, Quebec has recorded more than 200 cases for five days in a row. As of Monday, the province had a seven-day moving average of 25.9 cases per million inhabitants, surpassing the 20 cases per million public health had set as a threshold last month.

Most of the recent outbreaks are in regions outside Montreal, in areas that escaped the worst of the spring wave of cases.

Quebec City recorded 60 cases on Monday, more than on any other day since the pandemic began.

The 29 cases reported in Lower Saint-Lawrence on Sept. 12 were far more than were recorded on any other day during the pandemic.

In that region, the new cases reported in each of the past five days were all higher than on any day during the spring wave — the previous maximum, on two occasions in early April, was five new cases.

WATCH: Quebec's alert system, explained

Quebec has unveiled a new, colour-coded COVID-19 alert system. Here's how it works. 2:11

Quebec Premier François Legault will provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in Quebec at 1 p.m. alongside Health Minister Christian Dubé and Quebec's public health director Horacio Arruda.

Montreal's public health director, Dr. Mylène Drouin, will hold a news conference later in the afternoon.