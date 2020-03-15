What you need to know Sunday about COVID-19 in Quebec

Quebec Premier François Legault is recommending Quebecers abroad return to Quebec as the province continues to ramp up its response to COVID-19.

Legault's suggestion followed a warning by Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne that Canadians should come back to Canada because commercial flights may no longer be available.

Legault said the 300,000 Quebec "snowbirds" in the United States should find their way back.

"If I were them, I would come back as soon as possible," he said.

Legault is expected to provide Quebecers with another update on the COVID-19 situation in the province at 1 p.m.

In a news conference Saturday as he declared a public health emergency, he urged residents over the age of 70 to stay home and banned visits to seniors homes, long-term care facilities and hospitals.

At the time, the public health officials updated the number of cases to 21, from 17 the night before. Hours later, three new cases were announced, bringing the number in Quebec to 24.

Of the 24 confirmed cases, eight are in Montreal and seven are in the Montérégie. The rest are dispersed throughout the province. A full breakdown is available on Quebec's government website.

Pools, libraries and community halls in Quebec City and Montreal are now closed. Quebec City Mayor Régis Labeaume updated his city's policy Saturday afternoon, days after Montreal made its decision to close its public infrastructure.