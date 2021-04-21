Restaurants and gyms allowed to open again in Montreal, Laval starting June 7

Gyms will be allowed to open and restaurants will be allowed to serve diners inside in Montreal and Laval starting June 7, Premier François Legault announced Tuesday.

High school students will also attend class in person full time.

The sectors of Chaudière-Appalaches, Lower Saint-Lawrence and Eastern Townships that were under stricter rules will also have those lifted the same day, meaning there will be no red zones across the province.

Quebec continues to see a steady decline in cases — with a rolling seven-day average of 339 — as well as hospitalizations and deaths.

Dr. Horacio Arruda, the province's public health director, said there could be a slight rise in cases as restrictions lift but he doesn't expect that to affect the health-care system.

He pointed out, as well, that much of the province's older population has now been given a dose of vaccine.

Still, both Arruda and Legault sounded a note of caution in announcing the lifting of restrictions.

Legault encouraged people to gather outside — even if it means putting the TV outside to watch the Habs as they move on to the second round of the NHL playoffs.

"We have to stay very careful with indoor gatherings," Legault said.

"We need to keep our distance and wear the masks until our two doses."

Legault also said the province would announce details Thursday for moving up second doses of COVID-19 vaccine, given the increase in supply.

