COVID-19 in Quebec: Montreal plans to boost presence at Trudeau airport

Starting Tuesday, Montreal officials will be at Trudeau airport to inform people arriving home about measures they should take to avoid spreading COVID-19, Radio-Canada has learned.

The Quebec government has asked that anyone returning from outside Canada should go into self-isolation for 14 days.

But according to Radio-Canada, there are concerns that the message isn't being shared with those arriving at the Montreal airport, which is under federal jurisdiction.

Canada's chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam said Sunday efforts to update the country's airport screening measures are "rapidly" underway, after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated only some international travellers were undergoing the screening.

In Montreal, some 60 officials with the city and local health authorities will be part of the information team, according to Radio-Canada. Montreal police officers will also be present.

Further details will be announced at a City of Montreal news conference this morning.

In response to Radio-Canada's report, Quebec Liberal MP Jean-Yves Duclos said on 98.5 FM on Monday that the federal government is working to improve the situation and that the airport is not the responsibility of the City of Montreal

Province orders bars, theatres closed

Over the weekend, the Quebec government took a number of new measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the province.

The government ordered bars, clubs, concert halls, movie theatres, ski hills, amusement parks, spas and saunas all shut down. Fitness classes like yoga and spinning have also been cancelled.

Restaurants can stay open, but are asked to not serve at more than 50 per cent capacity.

With schools and daycares closed across the province, many families are scrambling to arrange somewhere to keep their children.

As part of its effort to secure front-line services during the outbreak, the government said it will begin offering free daycare and babysitting services to health care workers, ambulance technicians, police officers, correctional services workers and firefighters.

People working in those sectors are asked to visit the government's website for more information.

Last week, parents were told they would be able to access their children's schools if they needed to pick up things left behind in desks or lockers. But on Sunday, the Education Ministry said parents would not be permitted to enter schools to gather belongings.

The province is also banning visits to hospitals and long-term residences and is asking people over 70 to stay at home as much as possible.

The government is still asking people to direct their questions about COVID-19 to 1-877-644-4545 instead of calling 811.