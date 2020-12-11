Laurentians enter red zone with pressure on hospitals mounting

Quebec Premier François Legault says further restrictions could be announced next week, with the latest projections showing the province's hospitals will be put under an increased strain in the coming weeks.

A weekly report from Quebec's health research institute, the INESSS, shows the number of cases climbed 21 per cent compared to the previous week, with a rise in particular in Montreal and the surrounding area.

The institute also projects an increase in hospitalizations of 26 per cent in the coming month, with the highest totals in the Montreal region.

The province also appears to be worried about a growing number of cases in the Laurentians. Two municipalities in the region will become red zones as of Monday.

Legault said the holiday break represents an opportunity to reduce the spread of the virus, but only if people avoid gatherings.

"If we want to reduce the contagion, we must reduce our contacts," Legault said. "We're evaluating whether we need to add restrictions."

But Health Minister Christian Dubé said the government was also looking at whether it would be possible to authorize small outdoor gatherings, for people who want to safely see family and friends over the holiday.

Several hospitals have already been forced to scale back surgeries.

As of late Friday morning, two hospitals north of Montreal were operating well beyond capacity, with Saint-Jerôme Hospital at 143 per cent and Laurentien Hospital in Saint-Agathe-des-Monts at 172 per cent.

Across the province, Quebec reported there are now more than 870 people in hospital.