Quebec children can enjoy Halloween this year — but with some conditions

Children across the province will be allowed to go trick-or-treating this year, but with strict public health regulations in place, Quebec Premier François Legault announced Thursday.

Children will have to remain with members of their own household and cannot celebrate the day with their friends this year, he said. Those giving away candy will also need to ensure they stay two metres away from the trick-or-treaters.

"Halloween happens outside. We know that the outdoors is less risky than indoors," said Legault.

Legault suggested that, in order to ensure the two-metre rule is respected, people should place individual bags of candy in a basket on their porches, and have children take one each, without touching the other bags.

He emphasized that Halloween should be for children only this year, and that there should be no parties organized.

Some measures may be extended into November

With just two weeks to go until measures were supposed to be lifted for the province's red zones, including Quebec City, Montreal and the Chaudières-Appalaches region, Legault said Thursday that he believes some of the regulations will need to remain in place long after Oct. 28.

"We have some good news though," said Legault. "We have reached a plateau of about 1,000 cases per day."

He said that Quebecers will need to continue respecting public health regulations and avoiding gatherings if they want the daily case numbers to decrease.

Though it's too soon to say which regulations the government will keep in place, Legault said he hopes to see intramural sports make a comeback in schools soon.