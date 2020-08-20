In grim first for Quebec, a 19-year-old Montrealer dies of COVID-19

A 19-year-old Montreal man has died from COVID-19, Montreal's public health department said — the first victim under 20 in the province since the pandemic began.

Around the world, deaths among younger people have been rare, but not unheard of, and serve as reminders that the virus remains unpredictable and potentially deadly to anyone.

"What this death shows us is that the disease can strike anyone, at any age," said Dr. Cécile Tremblay, a microbiologist and infectious disease specialist with the Université de Montréal hospital network.

Although deaths are extremely rare at that age, she said, the virus is nonetheless being carried by young people, who are more likely to end up at parties and gatherings.

The death of the Montreal man, whose identity has not been released, comes as people under 30 account for an increasing number of confirmed cases in Quebec and in Canada.

In the past three months, the proportion of people under 30 confirmed to have been infected has nearly doubled, going from 13.6 per cent of the total number of Quebecers infected in mid-May to 22.9 per cent today, according to data from Quebec's public health research institute, the INSPQ.

Across Canada, over the same period, the proportion of cases among people under 30 went from 16.9 percent to 23.8 percent.

"What we see is that in the second wave or the wave of the pandemic across the planet, the same scenario is happening, it's really younger people who are infected," Tremblay said.