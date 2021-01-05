With COVID-19 cases soaring, Quebec government considers extending school closures, imposing curfew

With the number of daily COVID-19 cases seemingly spiralling out of control during the province's holiday shutdown, the Quebec government is now considering imposing even harsher restrictions.

The province is considering keeping schools closed for an extra week or two, while also shutting down non-essential activities in the manufacturing and construction sectors, sources tell Radio-Canada.

The province is also mulling over the idea of imposing a curfew, a recommendation made by Quebec Public Health, according to Radio-Canada. A curfew would be a first in Quebec since the start of the pandemic.

"That is an extremely restrictive measure," Benoit Barbeau, a virologist in the department of biological sciences at the Université du Québec à Montréal, told CBC Montreal's Daybreak.

"The government definitely has to consider how the population will accept such measures. It's obviously to make sure there is not too much ongoing activity after these [curfew] hours."

The Legault government was scheduled to provide an update at 5 p.m. today, but the news conference was postponed until tomorrow because the government needed more time to go over its options, sources tell Radio-Canada.

Throughout this pandemic, the premier has used late-afternoon news conferences to announce major changes, such as lockdown measures and the cancellation of Christmas gatherings.

As of Christmas day, the province put in place its strictest lockdown measures since last spring, with only businesses selling essential goods allowed to stay open. Quebec's elementary and high schools have been closed since Dec. 17. These closures were originally set to end next Monday.

The number of coronavirus cases continued to soar during the holidays. The province has registered at least 2,800 cases in a single day three times since last Wednesday.

"We have to recognize that governments don't have tools other than confinement," said André-Pierre Contandriopoulos, a professor emeritus at Université de Montréal's school of public health, during an interview with Radio-Canada.

"We know that the cost in terms of mental health is enormous, but we don't have a choice."