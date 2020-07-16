Quebec sees uptick in COVID-19 cases as Montreal bar-goers flock to get tested

Quebec has reported 142 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours — the highest daily total since late June.

After the government called on people who had visited bars on the island of Montreal since July 1 to get tested, long lines formed and wait times stretched into several hours outside Montreal's testing clinics.

For several days, the clinic at the Hôtel-Dieu has seen a large influx of people wanting to get tested, with Montrealers lining up along St-Urbain Street and up Parc Avenue. into Jeanne-Mance Park.

So far, Montreal's public health authority has confirmed that there are 45 cases tied to bars in Montreal. There are 14 bars that have been identified as having one or more cases. One bar is connected to at least 11 cases.

Following an outbreak at a bar on Montreal's South Shore, the Quebec government cracked down on bars, forcing them to close earlier, limit capacity and ask patrons to sign a register in order to facilitate contact tracing.

On Wednesday, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said the government should have given testing clinics more time to prepare before calling on thousands of bar-goers to get tested.

"I'm pleased and very proud that so many Montrealers responded, 'yes, I'm going to get tested.' But [they] are waiting in line for four or five hours," said Plante.

Speaking in the Gaspé Thursday morning, Premier François Legault said he is not ruling out shutting down bars, but he wants to assess the situation to see whether the changes brought in last week are having an impact.

Frustrated by wait times

Dora Hsaio arrived at the Hotel Dieu testing site at 9:15 a.m. Thursday, 45 minutes before it opened. She was given a ticket by security saying she would be tested between 12 and 1 p.m. (Kate McKenna/CBC)

Dora Hsaio arrived at the Hôtel-Dieu clinic Thursday morning, 45 minutes before it opened, to wait in line. She was given a ticket by security saying she would only be tested three hours later.

"At least they are keeping us informed of the wait times but it's frustrating to wait that long," she said. "It's kind of a waste of a day."

Vincent Goulet took another approach, driving from Montreal's east end all the way to Beaconsfield in the West Island to avoid the long wait times for COVID-19 tests.

Goulet's plan to avoid taking time off work for the test paid off, as he was first in line when the clinic opened.

"I feel like I made the right decision to be here," he said.