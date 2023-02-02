Quebec says only people at risk who haven't had COVID-19 should get booster dose

Quebec's Health Ministry says only residents who are considered at risk for severe COVID-19 — and who haven't already been infected — need to get a booster dose.

Public health director Dr. Luc Boileau announced the change to the province's vaccination recommendations today in Montreal.

Boileau says because the vast majority of Quebecers have hybrid immunity — protection through vaccination and through a SARS-CoV-2 infection — regular boosters are no longer needed, at least for this winter and spring.

However, people who are 60 and older or who have chronic illnesses, health workers, pregnant women and those who live in isolated regions should continue to get boosters every six months if they've never caught the virus.

Boileau says only people who are immunocompromised should continue getting boosters whether or not they've been infected.

Before today's announcement, boosters were recommended for all people considered at risk of severe COVID-19.