Quebec abandons opposition to federal COVID app, will sign on in days

Quebec will adopt the federal government's COVID-19 exposure alert app in the coming days, the province's health minister said Tuesday, reversing earlier opposition to the technology amid a rapid increase in infections.

The ongoing wave of infections in Quebec has already prompted the government to shut bars, restaurant dining rooms and theatres for most of October in heavily populated areas of the province. No social gatherings at home will be allowed either.

Nearly half of the new cases in the province are coming from Quebecers under the age of 30, according to public health officials.

But officials also say they have had difficulty tracing those who have been in contact with a positive case, hampering their efforts at isolating potentially contagious individuals.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Christian Dubé said he was in the process of finalizing details about adopting the federal app, COVID Alert, which informs users when they have had prolonged contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

There are currently four provinces using the app: Ontario, Newfoundland and Labrador, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick.

The idea of using a mobile phone app to help with contact tracing had faced significant opposition from Quebec politicians as recently as last month.

An all-party legislative committee concluded in August that the benefits of the technology were limited, and did not outweigh privacy concerns.

Premier François Legault endorsed those findings and said the province wouldn't sign on to COVID Alert. He added that if the province were going to use an app, he would prefer it to have been developed in Quebec.

With cases now rising exponentially, and public health officials worried about whether the health-care system can withstand the surge, Quebec decided it couldn't wait for a local solution.

"When we took all the factors into consideration — including the development time it would have taken for a Quebec firm to be ready — we took the right decision to go with the app that is already ready," Dubé said.

