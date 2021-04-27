Skip to Main Content
Montreal

Curfew in Montreal, Laval will return to 9:30 p.m., elementary schools to reopen in Quebec City

The curfew in Montreal and Laval will be pushed back to 9:30 p.m. starting next Monday, given the improving situation in the province’s two largest cities. Elementary schools will also open again in Quebec City and Chaudière-Appalaches.

Premier François Legault lifts some measures, sounds optimistic tone in COVID-19 update

CBC News ·
Montreal and Laval will see the curfew returned to 9:30 p.m. on Monday. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

Premier François Legault has announced the curfew in Montreal and Laval will be pushed back to 9:30 p.m. starting next Monday, given the improving situation in the province's two largest cities.

As well, elementary schools will open back up in Quebec City and Chaudière-Appalaches, though secondary schools and and some service centres — in Beauce, Lac-Etchemin and part of Bellechasse —will remain closed given the level of spread in the community, he said. 

"We are getting out of the tunnel but the train of the third wave will hit us if we don't progress gradually," Legault said at a news conference Tuesday.

To that end, Legault said measures will be extended the Outaouais region until May 9, because of the high rate of positive tests in the region.

More to come.

