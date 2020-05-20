COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday

The latest:

Quebec has 54,054 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5,242 people have died, an increase of 102 cases and 11 deaths. The government says nine of those newly reported deaths took place before June 7.

There are 771 people in hospital (an increase of two), including 82 in intensive care (a decrease of three). Here's a guide to the numbers.

Hairdressers, tattoo parlours and other personal-care businesses reopen in Montreal and Joliette tomorrow. Here's a list of what's open and closed in Quebec.

Shopping malls in the Greater Montreal and Joliette regions can reopen as of June 19 .

As of June 26, tourists will be allowed to visit the Magdalen Islands by car.

Quebec is allowing indoor gatherings of up to 50 people, starting on June 22, provided social distancing rules are respected, Dr. Horacio Arruda, the province's public health director, announced Monday.

Those indoor gathering places include movie theatres and concert halls. In places with seating, people will be expected to keep 1.5 metres from one another, Arruda said.

In larger gathering areas where there is a lot of circulation, such as when waiting in line, Quebecers will still be expected to keep a two metres apart.

The province is also allowing children under 16 to be closer together — only one metre apart instead of two. This will also apply in day camps and schools.

[EMBED

Restaurants open up (but not in Montreal)

Across most of Quebec, dining in restaurants and having small indoor gatherings of fewer than 10 people are permitted, starting today, as long as they continue to keep a safe distance from each other and make sure to clean surfaces.

Montrealers and those living in Joliette and L'Épiphanie will have to wait until June 22.

Only businesses permitted to serve food can reopen this month. There is no word on when bars will be allowed to do the same.

Montreal, Joliette residents can now get their hair cut

Hairdressers, tattoo parlours and other personal-care businesses reopen in Montreal and Joliette today.

Quebec's workplace health and safety board, CNESST, has provided virtual guides on how to reopen these businesses safely in the midst of a pandemic.

There will also be a health standards check list available, produced in collaboration with public health and the various associations representing the businesses.

Personal-care services were allowed to resume June 1 outside of the greater Montreal and Joliette areas.

Thousands begin training to become orderlies today

Training gets underway this morning for thousands of future patient attendants, set to work in the province's long-term care facilities.

Most of Quebec's COVID-19 cases and deaths have occurred in long-term care residences.

The government put out a call a few weeks ago, inviting Quebecers to apply for the three-month paid training program.

Premier François Legault said he aims to have 10,000 new orderlies working in long-term care homes by September.