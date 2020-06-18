Quebec sets out path to recovery as hundreds of thousands remain out of work

Nathalie Thériault had never used a food bank before COVID-19. But like hundreds of thousands of other Quebecers, she is out of work and is having trouble making ends meet.

"It's hard," said Thériault, who normally works in school cafeterias and cleans Airbnb rental properties in the historical district of Vieux Québec. "Now, that's a desert."

On Thursday, she was at a food bank run by La Bouchée Généreuse. It's temporarily housed in a sports facility in downtown Quebec City to allow people more space to practise physical distancing as they collect food and other household essentials.

Marc De Koninck, a community organizer with the regional health and social services agency, says more Quebecers are now going back to work, but demand at food banks in the city, which has doubled since the pandemic began, hasn't dipped yet.

"Each week I see new faces," said De Koninck. "We try to make sure it's a good experience for the people that come."

In May, unemployment in the province was at 13.7 per cent, and nearly one in five people still employed were receiving less than half their regular hours, according to Statistics Canada.

While that's an improvement from the previous month, De Koninck says people are concerned about what will happen if there is a second wave of infections this fall.

Unemployment, deficit spending

Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard is providing a snapshot of the province's economy Friday morning, as measures to contain the spread of the virus are gradually lifted.

His announcement, which will show the state of Quebec's economy as of June 9, is expected to project a budgetary shortfall of as much as $15 billion for the year.

The province had ended the last fiscal year with a $1.9-billion surplus.

Girard has said that he wants to have the budget balanced within three to five years — without raising taxes or imposing austerity measures.

The government is also seeking to fast-track infrastructure projects to create jobs and stimulate the economy, and has spent about $3 billion on financial aid to Quebecers during the pandemic.

Liberals want more action

However, Quebec Liberal Party Leader Dominique Anglade says what Quebecers need is more direct aid, and fast — in particular for small business owners.

She said what the Liberals want to see from Girard on Friday is "a vision for the next three, four months."

"What we need is an action plan.… A business that closes tomorrow will not be part of the relaunch in three months."

Québec Solidaire finance critic Vincent Marissal says he's worried about impending government cuts after Girard vowed not to raise taxes.

He said cuts to social services are "out of the question," and large corporations should be paying for the relaunching of the economy.

Quebec has not ruled out turning to its $14-billion stabilization fund to make up for the budget shortfall. The fund, created in 2009, can be used in exceptional circumstances.

That move is backed by the province's largest union federations, including the Fédération des travailleurs et travailleuses du Québec (FTQ) and Confédération des syndicats nationaux (CSN).

The heads of the FTQ and CSN are also calling on the government to suspend payments to its Generations Fund, which services long-term debt, and to invest in local industries to become more resilient to disruptions in the global supply chain.