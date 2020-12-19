COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend
Hospitals continue to fill and reach 'critical' stage as coronavirus infections rise
- Quebec reported 1,773 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 more deaths on Friday.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 172,801 confirmed cases and 7,671 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.
- There are 1,011 people in hospital (an increase of nine) including 141 in intensive care (an increase of seven).
- A total of 896 doses of vaccine were administered on Wednesday, for a total of 3,305.
Health Minister Christian Dubé said on Friday that 10 of the province's hospitals have reached a "critical stage" and warned the system as a whole will be overwhelmed unless Quebecers follow public health guidelines over the holiday period.
He urged people to consider the front-line health care workers who are bearing the brunt of the spike in cases: "Have a thought for all those who have been at the front since the spring, to those men and women who make sacrifices every day for you."
For the first time since the spring coronavirus wave, the province is reporting more than 1,000 coronavirus hospitalizations. The number has increased by 50 per cent in the past three weeks, according to the government's INESSS research group.
The province is getting ready to accelerate its vaccination campaign, by expanding it to a total of 21 sites spread across 15 regions starting next week.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- COVID-19 presents a threat to Quebec's hospitals this winter, here's why.
- Quebec schools, offices, non-essential businesses are closed until Jan. 11.
- Quebec's new lockdown is a harsh reminder that the COVID-19 end game is still several moves away.
- With COVID-19 vaccination underway, Quebec needs a better testing strategy to get virus under control.
- According to Quebec's ombudsman, the province failed to get CHSLDs ready for a pandemic.
- There are new rules to determine who receives life-saving care if health-care system is overwhelmed.
- What we know about Quebec's vaccine plans and what it means for 2021.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
