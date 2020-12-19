COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

Quebec reported 1,773 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 more deaths on Friday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 172,801 confirmed cases and 7,671 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.

There are 1,011 people in hospital (an increase of nine) including 141 in intensive care (an increase of seven).

A total of 896 doses of vaccine were administered on Wednesday, for a total of 3,305.

CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.

Health Minister Christian Dubé said on Friday that 10 of the province's hospitals have reached a "critical stage" and warned the system as a whole will be overwhelmed unless Quebecers follow public health guidelines over the holiday period.

He urged people to consider the front-line health care workers who are bearing the brunt of the spike in cases: "Have a thought for all those who have been at the front since the spring, to those men and women who make sacrifices every day for you."

For the first time since the spring coronavirus wave, the province is reporting more than 1,000 coronavirus hospitalizations. The number has increased by 50 per cent in the past three weeks, according to the government's INESSS research group.

The province is getting ready to accelerate its vaccination campaign, by expanding it to a total of 21 sites spread across 15 regions starting next week.

Top COVID-19 stories today