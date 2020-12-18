COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Friday

Quebec reported 1,855 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 more deaths on Thursday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 171,028 confirmed cases and 7,635 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.

There are 1,002 people in hospital (an increase of 27) including 134 in intensive care (an increase of six).

A total of 969 doses of vaccine were administered on Wednesday, for a total of 2,582.

For the first time since last spring, the province is reporting more than 1,000 coronavirus hospitalizations. That number has shot up in the last week.

Last Thursday, there were 871 people in hospital due to the virus.

The province is getting ready to ramp up its vaccination campaign, by expanding it to a total of 21 sites spread across 15 regions starting next week.

Health Minister Christian Dubé will provide an update at 1 p.m. He will be joined by Public Health Director, Dr. Horacio Arruda. You can watch it here.

