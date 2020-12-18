COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Friday
Quebec's health minister to provide update at 1 p.m. You can watch it here.
- Quebec reported 1,855 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 more deaths on Thursday.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 171,028 confirmed cases and 7,635 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.
- There are 1,002 people in hospital (an increase of 27) including 134 in intensive care (an increase of six).
- A total of 969 doses of vaccine were administered on Wednesday, for a total of 2,582.
For the first time since last spring, the province is reporting more than 1,000 coronavirus hospitalizations. That number has shot up in the last week.
Last Thursday, there were 871 people in hospital due to the virus.
The province is getting ready to ramp up its vaccination campaign, by expanding it to a total of 21 sites spread across 15 regions starting next week.
Health Minister Christian Dubé will provide an update at 1 p.m. He will be joined by Public Health Director, Dr. Horacio Arruda.
- Quebec schools, offices, non-essential businesses are closed until Jan. 11.
- Quebec's new lockdown is a harsh reminder that the COVID-19 end game is still several moves away.
- With COVID-19 vaccination underway, Quebec needs a better testing strategy to get virus under control.
- According to Quebec's ombudsman, the province failed to get CHSLDs ready for a pandemic.
- There are new rules to determine who receives life-saving care if health-care system is overwhelmed.
- What we know about Quebec's vaccine plans and what it means for 2021.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
