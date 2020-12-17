COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Thursday
As of today, each region in Quebec is either an orange or red zone
- Quebec reported 1,897 new cases of COVID-19 and 43 more deaths on Wednesday.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 169,173 confirmed cases and 7,613 people have died. One previously recorded death is no longer attributed to COVID-19. Here's a guide to the numbers.
- There are 975 people in hospital (an increase of 16) including 128 in intensive care (an increase of three).
- CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.
Montreal public health officials have unveiled details about the next steps in the region's COVID-19 vaccine rollout, which will include five vaccination sites as of next week, one for each local health authority:
- CHSLD Marie-Rollet (Rosemont—La Petite-Patrie)
- CHSLD Notre-Dame-de-la-Merci (Ahuntsic-Cartierville)
- Ste. Anne's Hospital (Saint-Anne-de-Bellevue)
- CHSLD Saint-Henri (Southwest borough)
- Maimonides Geriatric Centre (Côte-Saint-Luc)
Each region is expected to receive 975 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Vaccinations already began at Maimonides earlier this week, as part of the province's pilot project.
Elsewhere in Quebec, several regions are now subject to tougher COVID-19 restrictions, as yellow zones have been upgraded to orange, and orange zones to red, the highest alert level.
Saguenay and the Laurentians are among the regions that have become red zones, with restaurant dining rooms, bars, gyms, museums and theatres forced to shut down as a result.
This change is one of the several measures announced by the Legault government in an effort to reverse the worrisome trend in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- Quebec's new lockdown is a harsh reminder that the COVID-19 end game is still several moves away.
- With COVID-19 vaccination underway, Quebec needs a better testing strategy to get virus under control.
- The first doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in Canada.
- According to Quebec's ombudsman, the province failed to get CHSLDs ready for a pandemic.
- There are new rules to determine who receives life-saving care, if health-care system is overwhelmed.
- What we know about Quebec's vaccine plans and what it means for 2021.
- Postponing medical procedures to make room for COVID patients comes at a cost, doctors warn.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
