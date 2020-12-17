COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Thursday

Quebec reported 1,897 new cases of COVID-19 and 43 more deaths on Wednesday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 169,173 confirmed cases and 7,613 people have died. One previously recorded death is no longer attributed to COVID-19. Here's a guide to the numbers.

There are 975 people in hospital (an increase of 16) including 128 in intensive care (an increase of three).

Montreal public health officials have unveiled details about the next steps in the region's COVID-19 vaccine rollout, which will include five vaccination sites as of next week, one for each local health authority:

CHSLD Marie-Rollet (Rosemont—La Petite-Patrie)

CHSLD Notre-Dame-de-la-Merci (Ahuntsic-Cartierville)

Ste. Anne's Hospital (Saint-Anne-de-Bellevue)

CHSLD Saint-Henri (Southwest borough)

Maimonides Geriatric Centre (Côte-Saint-Luc)

Each region is expected to receive 975 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Vaccinations already began at Maimonides earlier this week, as part of the province's pilot project.

Elsewhere in Quebec, several regions are now subject to tougher COVID-19 restrictions, as yellow zones have been upgraded to orange, and orange zones to red, the highest alert level.

Saguenay and the Laurentians are among the regions that have become red zones, with restaurant dining rooms, bars, gyms, museums and theatres forced to shut down as a result.

This change is one of the several measures announced by the Legault government in an effort to reverse the worrisome trend in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

