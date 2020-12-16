COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday

Quebec reported 1,741 new cases of COVID-19 and 39 more deaths on Tuesday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 167,276 confirmed cases and 7,571 people have died. One previously recorded death is no longer attributed to COVID-19. Here's a guide to the numbers.

There are 959 people in hospital (an increase of 69) including 125 in intensive care (an increase of three).

It's been a rollercoaster ride for Quebecers in the last month.

In mid-November, the government announced guidelines for Christmas gatherings up of 10 people. Those plans have since been scrapped, and with the growing surge of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, the province is now staring at its strictest COVID-19 restrictions since last spring's shutdown.

In an effort to stop the virus's spread, most retailers will be shut down between Dec. 25 and Jan. 11, doing away with in-person Boxing Day shopping.

Grocery stores, pharmacies, banks, hardware stores, garages and pet stores will be allowed to remain open. Big box stores will be allowed to open but will be restricted to selling essential goods, such as groceries and pharmacy products.

Starting Thursday, and until Jan. 11, the province's yellow zones will be upgraded to orange and orange zones to red — the highest alert level — with restaurant dining rooms, bars, gyms, museums and theatres shutting down as a result.

Elementary school students will stay one extra week at home, with teachers offering online learning between Jan 4. and Jan 11.

