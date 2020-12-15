COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Tuesday
Legault to unveil new COVID-19 restrictions at 5 p.m. You can watch it here or on CBC Montreal's Facebook page
- Quebec reported 1,620 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 more deaths on Monday.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 165,535 confirmed cases and 7,533 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.
- There are 890 people in hospital (an increase of 10) including 122 in intensive care (a decrease of one).
A day after a historic COVID-19 vaccination campaign got underway, Premier François Legault is set to introduce more restrictions in an effort to reduce the province's growing coronavirus caseload, including the cancellation of Boxing Day.
The images of the long-term care residents getting vaccinated has brought a wave of optimism that the pandemic may end at some point next year. However, the situation in Quebec continues to worsen, with single-day case totals that regularly climb over 1,600, and 890 people in hospital due to the virus.
Legault is expected to announce the closures of non-essential businesses from Dec. 25 to Jan 11, Radio-Canada has learned.
It remains unclear if the list of non-essential businesses this time around will mirror the one that was released last spring during the first wave, but grocery stores, banks, pharmacies and a handful of others are expected to remain open during that period.
As a compromise, Quebecers will be allowed to gather in groups of eight in public places for physical outdoor activities only. Outdoor gatherings on private property will be banned.
The province is also looking to determine if online learning for elementary students is possible between Jan 4. and Jan. 11.
Legault will announce the new measures at 5 p.m. You can watch it here and on CBC Montreal's Facebook page.
