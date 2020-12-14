COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday

Quebec reported 1,994 new cases of COVID-19 and 33 more deaths on Sunday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 163,915 confirmed cases and 7,508 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.

There are 880 people in hospital (an increase of 20) including 123 in intensive care (a decrease of six).

Canada's first doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine landed at the Mirabel airport Sunday evening. They arrived after Quebec continued to see an increase in new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

Of the 30,000 doses arriving in the coming days, Quebec is expecting about 4,000.

The Maimonides Geriatric Centre in Côte Saint-Luc and the Saint-Antoine CHSLD in Quebec City will be the first two long-term care facilities to receive the vaccine.

The vaccine comes just as Quebec reported 1,898 cases on Saturday and another 1,994 on Sunday. There have been more than 1,700 new cases per day since Tuesday.

