COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday
Canada's first shipments of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine land at Mirabel airport
- Quebec reported 1,994 new cases of COVID-19 and 33 more deaths on Sunday.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 163,915 confirmed cases and 7,508 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.
- There are 880 people in hospital (an increase of 20) including 123 in intensive care (a decrease of six).
Canada's first doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine landed at the Mirabel airport Sunday evening. They arrived after Quebec continued to see an increase in new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.
Of the 30,000 doses arriving in the coming days, Quebec is expecting about 4,000.
The Maimonides Geriatric Centre in Côte Saint-Luc and the Saint-Antoine CHSLD in Quebec City will be the first two long-term care facilities to receive the vaccine.
The vaccine comes just as Quebec reported 1,898 cases on Saturday and another 1,994 on Sunday. There have been more than 1,700 new cases per day since Tuesday.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- According to Quebec's ombudsman, the province failed to get CHSLDs ready for a pandemic.
- There are new rules to determine who receives life-saving care, if health-care system is overwhelmed.
- The premier warns Quebecers about steep fines if they do not follow COVID-19 rules.
- Restaurant owners are angry the province went against public health advice to shut down dining rooms.
- What we know about Quebec's vaccine plans and what it means for 2021.
- Postponing medical procedures to make room for COVID patients comes at a cost, doctors warn.
- Maimonides, struggling to contain COVID-19, prepares to receive first doses of vaccine in Quebec.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
