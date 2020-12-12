COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend
The province's hospitals are showing increasing signs of strain, particularly in outlying regions
- Quebec reported 1,713 new cases of COVID-19 and 53 more deaths on Friday.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 160,023 confirmed cases and 7,435 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.
- There are 871 people in hospital (an increase of 23) including 123 in intensive care (an increase of 10).
- CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to batter Quebec, projections from the Institut national d'excellence en santé et services sociaux's (INESSS) on hospital occupancy are beginning to reveal worrying signs.
According to the latest modelling from the INESSS, if the pandemic continues on its current track "we cannot rule out surpassing the planned limits" in some regions outside Montreal.
On Friday the province reported 53 new deaths, along with 1,713 confirmed new cases.
The surge in hospitalizations isn't slowing down either, with more than 870 people in hospital, according to the latest provincial data.
The province is also considering adding further measures during the holiday break.
As the epidemiological situation worsens, final preparations are underway before Quebec begins its COVID-19 vaccination campaign.
The Maimonides Geriatric Centre in Côte Saint-Luc and the Saint-Antoine CHSLD in Quebec City will be the first two long-term care facilities to receive the The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- According to Quebec's ombudsman, the province failed to get CHSLDs ready for a pandemic.
- There are new rules to determine who receives life-saving care, if health-care system is overwhelmed.
- The premier warns Quebecers about steep fines if they do not follow COVID-19 rules.
- Restaurant owners are angry the province went against public health advice to shut down dining rooms.
- What we know about Quebec's vaccine plans and what it means for 2021.
- Postponing medical procedures to make room for COVID patients comes at a cost, doctors warn.
- Maimonides, struggling to contain COVID-19, prepares to receive first doses of vaccine in Quebec.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.