COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

Quebec reported 1,713 new cases of COVID-19 and 53 more deaths on Friday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 160,023 confirmed cases and 7,435 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.

There are 871 people in hospital (an increase of 23) including 123 in intensive care (an increase of 10).

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to batter Quebec, projections from the Institut national d'excellence en santé et services sociaux's (INESSS) on hospital occupancy are beginning to reveal worrying signs.

According to the latest modelling from the INESSS, if the pandemic continues on its current track "we cannot rule out surpassing the planned limits" in some regions outside Montreal.

The surge in hospitalizations isn't slowing down either, with more than 870 people in hospital, according to the latest provincial data.

The province is also considering adding further measures during the holiday break.

As the epidemiological situation worsens, final preparations are underway before Quebec begins its COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

The Maimonides Geriatric Centre in Côte Saint-Luc and the Saint-Antoine CHSLD in Quebec City will be the first two long-term care facilities to receive the The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

