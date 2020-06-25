Quebec Health Ministry to stop publishing daily COVID-19 data

Quebec's Health Ministry says it will only provide weekly reports about COVID-19, rather than providing a daily rundown of the situation.

The updates have included the number of cases and hospitalizations in the province, the number of tests conducted and how many people have died.

They have also broken the data down by age and region and shown how many long-term care homes have outbreaks.

Starting July 2, the Health Ministry will only publish the data on its website and send out a news release every Thursday.

The decision was first announced in a news release on Fête nationale, the province's annual holiday.

In a follow-up email, Marie-Claude Lacasse, a Health Ministry spokesperson, said the "decision was made due to the evolving epidemiological situation, which is stabilizing."

"The ministry will continue to monitor the situation closely and adjust the data dissemination strategy as necessary."

However, the province's Quebec's public health research institute, the INSPQ, said it is still planning to publish updates Monday through Friday, according to a notice on its own website posted June 23.

It had previously been publishing daily updates.

The INSPQ did not return a request for comment Wednesday.

The number of daily cases and deaths in Quebec has declined in recent weeks.

As of Wednesday, 54,937 people in Quebec have tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. That's an increase of 53 new cases since Tuesday.

There are 500 people in hospital and 5,441 have died. A total of 520,227 tests have come back negative.

The Quebec government has allowed most businesses to reopen, including restaurants, gyms and shopping malls, but bars remain closed.