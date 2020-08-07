Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 was 'a beast' this 33-year-old didn't think would come for her
Montreal·Video

Nearly 60,000 Quebecers have tested positive for COVID-19. This is Vanessa D'Agostino's story about how she was felled by the virus she initially didn't regard as a threat.

Living Through COVID-19 series chronicles Quebecers' experience with the disease

CBC News ·
D'Agostino was infected with COVID-19 while on a trip to London in early March. 3:15

Like thousands of Quebecers, Vanessa D'Agostino was travelling just before the pre-pandemic world disappeared.

The 33-year-old Montrealer said she was young and healthy and, at that time, COVID-19 still seemed like a distant threat, most dangerous for those with compromised immune systems. 

The reality of the disease became very personal when it slowly took over her body, leaving her barely able to stand or stay awake. 

"Don't underestimate it," she said. "It's really just a beast."

Months later, D'Agostino has recovered, but she has a warning for anyone who still thinks the same thing can't happen to them. 

Watch more in this series:

This story is part of CBC Montreal's Living Through COVID-19 visual storytelling project. If you have recovered from from COVID-19 and would like to share your experience, get in touch with us here

