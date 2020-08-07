COVID-19 was 'a beast' this 33-year-old didn't think would come for her

Like thousands of Quebecers, Vanessa D'Agostino was travelling just before the pre-pandemic world disappeared.

The 33-year-old Montrealer said she was young and healthy and, at that time, COVID-19 still seemed like a distant threat, most dangerous for those with compromised immune systems.

The reality of the disease became very personal when it slowly took over her body, leaving her barely able to stand or stay awake.

"Don't underestimate it," she said. "It's really just a beast."

Months later, D'Agostino has recovered, but she has a warning for anyone who still thinks the same thing can't happen to them.

Watch more in this series:

This story is part of CBC Montreal's Living Through COVID-19 visual storytelling project. If you have recovered from from COVID-19 and would like to share your experience, get in touch with us here.