The fear that lingers after you recover from COVID-19

Scott Benesiinaabandan has no idea where he contracted COVID-19, or why the disease affected him so severely.

The 46-year-old visual artist from Montreal said the effects of the infection ramped up slowly, like water being brought to a boil, until one day he could barely stand up.

While his roommates, who also tested positive, showed barely any signs of infection, Scott landed in the ICU. While he has recovered, he was left with a sense of dread that the virus is still out there and no one really knows if it could hit him again.

This story is part of CBC Montreal's Living Through COVID-19 visual storytelling project. If you have recovered from from COVID-19 and would like to share your experience, get in touch with us here.