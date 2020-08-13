One couple, same symptoms, two different COVID-19 test results

Ada McVean, 24, was closely following the COVID-19 situation as it swept across the globe.

A trained scientist and graduate student at McGill University, she was careful when she was out in public and followed all public health directives at the time.

First she lost her sense of taste and smell. Then McVean and her boyfriend experienced mild flu-like symptoms.

Both were tested. Her boyfriend was negative. She was positive.

