As Quebec descended into lockdown, she tested positive for COVID-19

On spring break, before the full brunt of the pandemic hit, Lee-Ann Matthews's plans took her to what ended up being three of the riskiest COVID-19 locales: New York City, a cruise ship and Disney World. In the time before lockdowns and mandatory masks, she thought she was doing everything she could to protect herself.

The "where" of her COVID-19 infection could have been point on her journey. It's one of the many lingering questions she still has, months after she tested positive. That, and who exactly called the police to report her when she was at the peak of her illness.

