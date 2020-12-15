After Christmas, Quebec will shut down non-essential businesses for 2 weeks
The province is looking to use Christmas break as opportunity to slow down surge in cases, hospitalizations
The Legault government will attempt to slow down the virus's growing spread with a two-week shutdown of non-essential businesses, starting on Christmas Day, according to Radio-Canada.
They will be shut down between Dec. 25, and Jan. 11, doing away with in-person Boxing Day shopping.
Though it's not yet clear what businesses will qualify as non-essential this time around, grocery stores, pharmacies, banks and a handful of other establishments are expected to remain open.
It also remains to be seen if the closures will only apply to Quebec's red zones.
What is clear, however, is the province's plan to offer a compromise for people living in red zones: up to eight people will be allowed to gather in outdoor public spaces for physical activities. Outdoor gatherings on private property, no matter how small, will remain banned.
Premier François Legault is expected to provide details at 5 p.m. You can watch the premier's announcement here or on CBC Montreal's Facebook page.
According to Radio-Canada sources, the government is looking to determine whether online learning will be possible for elementary students between Jan. 4 and Jan. 11, as part of the effort to contain the virus.
The province has reported single-day case totals surpassing 1,600 in each of the last six days, with more than 950 people in hospital due to the virus, pushing the health-care system's capacity to its limit in several regions.
Much of the province has been designated as a red zone, the highest alert level, with restaurant dining rooms gyms, museums and theatres shutting down as a result.
The Montreal, Quebec City and Chaudière-Appalaches regions have had red-zone restrictions in place since Oct. 1.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.