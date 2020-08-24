COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday
Parents, teachers protest back-to-school measures outside Education Ministry office
- Quebec reported 74 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths Sunday. One death that occurred on an unknown date was also reported. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 61,673 confirmed cases and 5,740 people have died.
- There are 117 people in hospital (a decrease of seven), including 14 in intensive care (a decrease of two). Here's a guide to the numbers.
- CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.
- Having trouble keeping track of what has reopened? Consult our list.
Parents and teachers continue to voice their concern about Quebec's back-to-school plan. On Sunday, about a hundred gathered outside the Montreal office of Quebec's Education Ministry, calling for stronger COVID-19 prevention measures.
The protest was organized by a group of Quebec educators advocating for more progressive policies in education, the Travailleuses et travailleurs progressistes de l'éducation.
The protesters say they want smaller class size and more custodian staff hired at the schools to regularly disinfect common spaces.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- Despite frosh moving online due to COVID-19, unsanctioned university student parties expected in Montreal.
- Parents, teachers protest back-to-school measures outside Education Ministry office.
- Parents launch legal challenge against back-to-school policy as province limits exemptions.
- How many masks should my child take to school? We answer your back-to-school mask questions here.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.