COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday

Quebec reported 74 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths Sunday. One death that occurred on an unknown date was also reported. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 61,673 confirmed cases and 5,740 people have died.

There are 117 people in hospital (a decrease of seven), including 14 in intensive care (a decrease of two). Here's a guide to the numbers.

CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.

Having trouble keeping track of what has reopened? Consult our list.

Parents and teachers continue to voice their concern about Quebec's back-to-school plan. On Sunday, about a hundred gathered outside the Montreal office of Quebec's Education Ministry, calling for stronger COVID-19 prevention measures.

The protest was organized by a group of Quebec educators advocating for more progressive policies in education, the Travailleuses et travailleurs progressistes de l'éducation.

The protesters say they want smaller class size and more custodian staff hired at the schools to regularly disinfect common spaces.

Top COVID-19 stories today