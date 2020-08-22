COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

Quebec reported 93 new cases of COVID-19 Friday and one new death in the last 24 hours. Two more deaths that occurred between Aug. 14 and Aug. 20 were also reported. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 61,495 confirmed cases and 5,733 people have died.

There are 136 people in hospital (a decrease of 10 since yesterday), including 23 in intensive care (a decrease of two). Here's a guide to the numbers.

CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.

Having trouble keeping track of what has reopened? Consult our list.

A group of Quebec parents filed a legal challenge against the provincial government Friday, arguing they should be allowed to decide whether to keep their children home or not, without losing their spot in school.

The parents, represented by constitutional lawyer Julius Grey, are demanding an online schooling option for families — an option that is currently available only for children with medical exemptions and only if they have a doctor's note.

Grey and the plaintiffs claim the regulations are unconstitutional, infringing on, among other things, the charter "right to life, liberty and security of the person."

The legal challenge came as Quebec's Health Ministry issued strict new guidelines for doctors issuing medical exemption notes.

