COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend
Parents launch legal challenge against back-to-school policy, what you need to know about changes to CERB
- Quebec reported 93 new cases of COVID-19 Friday and one new death in the last 24 hours. Two more deaths that occurred between Aug. 14 and Aug. 20 were also reported. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 61,495 confirmed cases and 5,733 people have died.
- There are 136 people in hospital (a decrease of 10 since yesterday), including 23 in intensive care (a decrease of two). Here's a guide to the numbers.
- CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.
- Having trouble keeping track of what has reopened? Consult our list.
A group of Quebec parents filed a legal challenge against the provincial government Friday, arguing they should be allowed to decide whether to keep their children home or not, without losing their spot in school.
The parents, represented by constitutional lawyer Julius Grey, are demanding an online schooling option for families — an option that is currently available only for children with medical exemptions and only if they have a doctor's note.
Grey and the plaintiffs claim the regulations are unconstitutional, infringing on, among other things, the charter "right to life, liberty and security of the person."
The legal challenge came as Quebec's Health Ministry issued strict new guidelines for doctors issuing medical exemption notes.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- CERB is transitioning to EI. What does that mean?
- A 19-year-old Montrealer has died from COVID-19, Montreal's public health department said — the first victim under 20 in the province since the pandemic began.
- Unions fear teacher shortages in Quebec will be more severe this year.
- Women struggle to balance career, parenting during pandemic.
- The Walmart security guard, who was hit by a driver allegedly frustrated by COVID-19 restrictions in April, has died after spending several months in a coma.
- How many masks should my child take to school? We answer your back-to-school mask questions here.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.