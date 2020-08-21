COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday

Quebec reported 86 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday and no new deaths in the last 24 hours. One death that occurred at an unknown date was also reported. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 61,402 confirmed cases and 5,730 people have died.

There are 146 people in hospital (no change from the day before), including 25 in intensive care (a decrease of one). Here's a guide to the numbers.

Teachers unions worry there could be a massive shortage of educators when school resumes, as they say there is a longer list of positions to fill than last year.

Some service centres are filling those gaps by creating a roster of all available substitute teachers — which would make replacing a teacher who falls ill during the school year more difficult.

Heidi Yetman, president of the Quebec Provincial Association of Teachers, said the supply of substitutes is a significant issue, "especially since we are in a pandemic and we're expecting teachers to be sent home or to call in sick more often."

Top COVID-19 stories today

A 19-year-old Montrealer has died from COVID-19, Montreal's public health department said — the first victim under 20 in the province since the pandemic began.

The Walmart security guard, who was hit by a driver allegedly frustrated by COVID-19 restrictions in April, has died after spending several months in a coma.

How many masks should my child take to school? We answer your back-to-school mask questions here.