COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Thursday

Quebec reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and no new deaths in the last 24 hours. Two deaths that occurred between Aug. 12 and Aug. 17 were also reported. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 61,316 confirmed cases and 5,729 people have died.

There are 146 people in hospital (an increase of one), including 26 in intensive care (a decrease of one). Here's a guide to the numbers.

The Quebec government has asked the province's health and welfare commissioner to investigate the devastating toll the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic took on the province's elderly.

Health Minister Christian Dubé says this does not amount to a public inquiry, but that the government would approve one if the commissioner deems it necessary.

Thousands of people in the Quebec's long-term care home died as a result of COVID-19 during the first few months of the pandemic as the disease spread rapidly through residences, many of which were understaffed and ill-prepared.

Top COVID-19 stories today

Montreal community groups say they will collect race-based data for COVID-19 cases after the Quebec government declined to make such information public.

More than 3,000 returning travellers have spent their two-week quarantine period at a hotel paid for by the federal government, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.