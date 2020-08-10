COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday
More details, and possible revisions, to Quebec's back-to-school plan coming today
- Quebec reported 104 new cases of COVID-19 and three deaths Sunday (one death took place before August 1). Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 60,471 confirmed cases and 5,695 people have died.
- There are 156 people in hospital (an increase of one), including 22 in intensive care (a decrease of one). Here's a guide to the numbers.
Education Minister Jean-François Roberge is expected to provide a clearer set of guidelines for students and staff heading back to school this afternoon.
Roberge will hold a news conference at 1 p.m., alongside Health Minister Christian Dubé and Dr. Horacio Arruda, Quebec's public health director.
For weeks, parents, teachers unions and the opposition have criticized the Legault government for what they call a lack of clarity, and have expressed concerns that the initial set of guidelines released for elementary and high school students earlier this summer do not go far enough.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
