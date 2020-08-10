Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday
Montreal·The Latest

COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday

More details about Quebec's back-to-school plan are coming today, and front-door boarding is in place on all public transit in the Montreal area. Here is what you need to know.

More details, and possible revisions, to Quebec's back-to-school plan coming today

CBC News ·
A student has her hands sanitized in the schoolyard in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., last spring. All elementary and high school students are expected to be back in class for the fall term. (Christinne Muschi/Reuters)
  • Quebec reported 104 new cases of COVID-19 and three deaths Sunday (one death took place before August 1). Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 60,471 confirmed cases and 5,695 people have died. 
  • There are 156 people in hospital (an increase of one), including 22 in intensive care (a decrease of one). Here's a guide to the numbers.
  • CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.
  • Having trouble keeping track of what has reopened? Consult our list.

Education Minister Jean-François Roberge is expected to provide a clearer set of guidelines for students and staff heading back to school this afternoon.

Roberge will hold a news conference at 1 p.m., alongside Health Minister Christian Dubé and Dr. Horacio Arruda, Quebec's public health director.

For weeks, parents, teachers unions and the opposition have criticized the Legault government for what they call a lack of clarity, and have expressed concerns that the initial set of guidelines released for elementary and high school students earlier this summer do not go far enough.

Top COVID-19 stories today

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? 

  • Fever. 
  • New or worsening cough. 
  • Difficulty breathing. 
  • Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose. 

If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic. 

Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19: 

  • Wash your hands frequently.
  • Avoid touching your face.
  • Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
  • Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible. 
  • Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.

You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now