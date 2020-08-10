COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday

Quebec reported 104 new cases of COVID-19 and three deaths Sunday (one death took place before August 1). Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 60,471 confirmed cases and 5,695 people have died.

There are 156 people in hospital (an increase of one), including 22 in intensive care (a decrease of one). Here's a guide to the numbers.

CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.

Having trouble keeping track of what has reopened? Consult our list.

Education Minister Jean-François Roberge is expected to provide a clearer set of guidelines for students and staff heading back to school this afternoon.

Roberge will hold a news conference at 1 p.m., alongside Health Minister Christian Dubé and Dr. Horacio Arruda, Quebec's public health director.

For weeks, parents, teachers unions and the opposition have criticized the Legault government for what they call a lack of clarity, and have expressed concerns that the initial set of guidelines released for elementary and high school students earlier this summer do not go far enough.

