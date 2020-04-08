COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday

Quebec public health experts say the peak of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in the province could come before the end of the month and that between 1,200 and 9,000 people could die of the disease in that time.

The experts released their projection models Tuesday afternoon, after Ontario health officials released their own last week.

Nearly half of Quebec's confirmed cases of the virus, 4,407, are in Montreal. The city announced it has cancelled all summer events and festivals until July 2.

A total of 150 people have now died from COVID-19 in Quebec, but Premier François Legault says the small increase in the number of hospitalizations, particularly in intensive care, is encouraging.

In all, Quebec now has 9,340 confirmed cases. Of those, 583 people are in hospital, an increase of 50 cases, and there are 164 people in intensive care, the same as a day earlier.

"It's the good news of the day," Legault said Tuesday.

"This doesn't mean we can ease our efforts. We cannot spoil all that we've accomplished in the last few weeks."

Police across the province now have the power to hand out $1,000 tickets for not respecting social distancing rules.

Montreal and Quebec provincial police had been given that power last Friday, and handed out hundreds of fines over the weekend.